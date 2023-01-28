Local law enforcement agencies, public figures respond to violent video of Tyre Nichols' arrest

SACRAMENTO — Law enforcement agencies and officials from around the Greater Sacramento Region have reacted to the newly released video of the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols in Memphis earlier this month.

Five former Memphis police officers were fired and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after the traffic stop.

Nichols lived in Sacramento before moving to Memphis and his death and the video of the arrest have garnered a major response from all across our region.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted a statement out Friday evening, which can be seen below.

"On behalf of Sacramento, I am filled (sic) anger, sorrow and revulsion about what happened to Tyre Nichols. We should be furious that those we trust to protect life would treat a fellow human being so cruelly."

Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper called the officers' acts in the video "horrendous." His full statement read:

"The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is deeply troubled by the video released earlier this evening by the Memphis Police Department. The horrendous acts displayed by these few officers do not reflect the values of this office or law enforcement as a whole. As your Sheriff, I remain steadfast in our agency's commitment to protect all citizens' rights, life, and liberty. While this event may certainly invoke strong emotions, I implore the community to channel this energy toward positive, meaningful, and effective efforts. I commit to you that we will continue to build positive relationships and work collaboratively with the communities we serve."

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said law enforcement officials "must constantly respect not only that role, but all the individuals that we are privileged to be able to serve."

"Police hold a unique position in our society- we are granted authority to maintain law and order but with that, comes an even greater responsibility to exercise this authority judiciously as guardians of our community."

Statement from @SacPoliceChief



Police hold a unique position in our society- we are granted authority to maintain law and order but with that, comes an even greater responsibility to exercise this authority judiciously as guardians of our community. pic.twitter.com/mTeOPA9BQi — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) January 28, 2023

See more reactions from local law enforcement agencies and other public figures below.

Tyre Nichols should be alive today. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 28, 2023

A message from Chief Davis regarding the death of Tyre Nichols I want to convey my deepest sympathy to the Tyre Nichols... Posted by Elk Grove Police Department on Friday, January 27, 2023

GALT POLICE DEPARTMENT STATEMENT ON THE DEATH OF TYRE NICHOLS Our priority as law enforcement is to protect and serve... Posted by Galt Police Department on Friday, January 27, 2023

Our agency, and many others, anticipate the release of video out of Memphis, Tennessee this afternoon will not depict... Posted by Grass Valley Police Department on Friday, January 27, 2023

Below is a statement from Mayor Will Arnold regarding the death of Tyre Nichols. This statement will be in the agenda for the City Council’s January 31st meeting for endorsement by the full City Council. pic.twitter.com/gKKwt31ovr — City of Davis (@CityofDavis) January 28, 2023

A message to the Sacramento State Community from Chief Madison. https://www.csus.edu/campus-safety/police-department/_internal/_documents/community-message.pdf Posted by Sacramento State Police Department on Friday, January 27, 2023

The UC Davis Police Department and UC Davis administration joins other voices in expressing our disgust and condemnation... Posted by UC Davis Police Department on Friday, January 27, 2023

Statement of the Yolo County Law Enforcement Agencies on the Death of Tyre Nichols The members of the Davis and UC... Posted by Yolo County District Attorney on Friday, January 27, 2023

A Letter to our Community on the Tragic Death of Tyre Nichols Dear Sac City Unified Families, Together, we mourn the... Posted by Sacramento City Unified School District on Friday, January 27, 2023