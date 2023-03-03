Parks officials move forward in naming Natomas skate park after Tyre Nichols

NATOMAS - Tyre Nichols' name is already etched on the hearts of many in Sacramento. Now, it's one step closer to being will be forever stamped on his favorite skate park. The 29-year-old Sacramento native died after a brutal beating at the hands of Memphis Police in January. It sparked outrage and now a community push to keep his memory alive.

City leaders received numerous letters, emails, and phone calls from people wanting his name etched on his community forever by renaming the skate park at Regency Park. It was enough to bring tears to parks leaders as they cast their votes to make it happen.

His sister, La'Toya Yizar told CBS13 she was overwhelmed and very emotional by the vote.

"It means a lot to us to honor him in this way," said Yizar. "This gives us something to remember him by because this is a place where he spent a lot of time, and he enjoyed himself, and he shared a lot of memories with his friends. And to know that he had something that meant so much to him for us to be able have this be a part of his legacy."

The Parks and Community Enrichment Commission voted unanimously Thursday to name the skate park at Regency Park as the

Tyre Nichols Skate Park.

"We are just hoping that this will change and inspire not just the skating community, but everyone in the community going forward. His story deserves that much. He deserves that much and he means that much to us. He means that much to his friends and we're happy that this is moving in the right direction," said Yizar.

The commission accelerated the process of the facilities-naming policy, noting Nichols' connection and contribution to the community of North Natomas and Regency Park. His family and friends are hoping it keeps his story alive and sparks change.

"Like my mother said, she believes that Tyre was sacrificed for the greater good. We are focused on that and to make sure that good and change comes from this, that his name will live on, and that his life was not lost in vain," Yizar told CBS13.

Parks leaders say there are sufficient funds in the Park Impact Fee Available Fund balance to support the proposed transfer of $20,000 to Tyre Nichols Skate Park. It now goes to the city council for final approval.

