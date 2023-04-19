Tyre Nichols' family sues Memphis police, city for "torture, savage, brutal, dehumanizing" death

MEMPHIS -- The family of Tyre Nichols filed a $550 million federal lawsuit against the city of Memphis, the Memphis police department, and specific officers who they say are responsible for the "torture, savage, brutal, dehumanizing, extra-judicial killing of Tyre Nichols."

The 29-year-old Sacramento native was brutally beaten after a traffic stop in January.

The suit, filed by lawyers for Tyre Nichols' mother, RowVaugn Wells, seeks a jury trial and financial damages, that Attorney Ben Crump said in a press conference Wednesday, was not just a number but a message to other cities.

"This landmark lawsuit is not only to get the justice for Tyre Nichols in the Civil Courts, but it is also a message that is being sent to cities all across America who have these police oppression units that have been given the license by city leaders to go and terrorize black and brown communities," said Crump.

Three days after the brutal beating, 29-year-old Nichols died. In body camera footage released of the incident, Nichols is heard calling for his Mother, shouting: "Mom! Mom!" He is also heard asking, "What did I do?" during the encounter, made by five officers from a now-disbanded specialized team within the Memphis Police Department known as the "Scorpion Unit."

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith are charged with second-degree murder in Nichols' death. They have pleaded not guilty.

Martin, Haley, and now-fired officer Preston Hemphill claimed Nichols was driving recklessly before they stopped him as he was heading home from a park on the evening of Jan. 7.

"This lawsuit and the amount that we are suing for is a message that if you keep giving license to these gang-minded police officers to perpetrate acts of terrorism on black and brown people, then we're coming to your city, and we're gonna bring these lawsuits to every city..." said Crump.

The lawsuit outlines what the family and attorneys say was an "unsubstantiated" traffic stop. It reads, "The basis for SCORPION Unit officers stopping Tyre's car on January 7, 2023, has never been substantiated."

The lawsuit names the city of Memphis, and individuals that include: "Police Chief Cerelyn Davis; Emmitt Martin III, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills, Jr., Tadarrius Bean, Preston Hemphill, and DeWayne Smith who were participants in individual capacities as Memphis Police Officers, and Robert Long, JaMichael Sandridge and Michelle Whitaker for their individual roles as Memphis Fire Department employees."

The complaint seeks compensatory, special, and punitive damages and costs as defined under federal law in an amount to be determined by a jury.