Here's Tyre Nichols through the eyes of his mom

MEMPHIS — We're getting a look at Tyre Nichols through the eyes of the person who, by far, knew the 29-year-old the longest.

"He was coming from Shelby Farms about the time of the incident because he liked to go and watch the sunset and take pictures. That was his thing," said RowVaughn Wells.

Wells could picture the peaceful moments before her son's brutal encounter with police. She says Tyre had a beautiful smile and enjoyed beautiful sights.

"My son loved the sunset. That was his passion. He loved photography. He loved skateboarding. He was just his own person," she said.

Wells said Tyre didn't follow what everybody else was doing, he had his own style.

"I tried to buy him a pair of Jordans one time and he said, 'Oh mama, I don't want those.' And he wanted some Vans," she said with a laugh.

She didn't watch the video of her son's last moments, instead, choosing to remember him through the eyes of a mom.

"I'm just telling you guys, my son was a beautiful soul. He was a good boy. No one's perfect but he was damn near," said RowVaughn.

