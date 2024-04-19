Tyler Freeman hits a 2-run homer to help power Guardians past the A's

CLEVELAND -- Tyler Freeman hit a two-run homer and Steven Kwan and Andrés Giménez each drove in a pair, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 10-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.

Triston McKenzie (2-2) allowed one run in five innings and struck out a season-high six. The right-hander had just five strikeouts in his first three starts after missing much of last season with a sprained elbow.

Josh Naylor added a solo homer and Estevan Florial had a career-best three hits for the Guardians, who have won five of their last six and have the best record in the AL Central at 14-6. It's Cleveland's best start since 1999.

A's third baseman Abraham Toro hit his first career leadoff home run and Brent Rooker added a homer in the ninth off Scott Barlow. Oakland is 7-5 after opening the year with seven losses in eight games.

Right-hander Joe Boyle (1-3) made his fourth start, allowing seven runs in six innings. The Cleveland resident walked four and surrendered five hits.

Freeman's wind-aided homer hooked inside the foul pole in right, scoring Will Brennan to give Cleveland a 2-1 lead in the second. Josh Naylor tacked on a solo shot off Kyle Muller in the eighth.

The Guardians blew the game open with five runs in the fifth, highlighted by Kwan's two-run double. Giménez followed with a two-run single and came home on a hit by José Ramírez.

Oakland began a 10-game trip that includes series with the Yankees and Orioles. The A's have another stretch of 10 straight road games from May 10-19.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: OF Brent Rooker (ribcage cartilage) was activated from the injured list after missing nine games, entering as a pinch hitter in the sixth. Manager Mark Kotsay said he will start Saturday.

Guardians: RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow inflammation), who has been on the IL since March 25, is slated to throw three innings in a simulated game Saturday in Goodyear, Arizona.

UP NEXT

A's LHP Alex Wood (0-1, 8.10 ERA) has the third-highest ERA in the majors among pitchers with at least 15 innings. He also is allowing the third-highest OPS at 1.042. He'll face Guardians LHP Logan Allen (2-0, 5.06 ERA), who defeated Oakland and Seattle in his first two starts, but has given up nine runs over 9 2/3 innings in his past two outings.