Two people shot in Stockton early Friday morning

STOCKTON - Two people were shot in Stockton early Friday morning during two separate incidents, police say.

The first incident happened at 2:36 a.m., according to the Stockton Police Department. Two teens, ages 18 and 17, were walking along Hunter Street near Acacia Street when they heard several gunshots. One of the victims was then hit with a bullet.

The injured teen was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Police have not identified a suspect.

The second incident happened just after 3 a.m. in the 1000 block of Charter Way. A 28-year-old man says someone walked up and shot him. He was treated at a local hospital.

The victims in both incidents are expected to survive.