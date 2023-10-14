Two people injured in crash in Sacramento after police chase

SACRAMENTO - Two people were injured in a crash in Sacramento on Saturday afternoon.

The Sacramento Police Department says that they were pursuing a stolen Tesla at around 2 p.m. Saturday in the Arden-Arcade area when the driver got away. The owner of the vehicle was able to track the vehicle and relayed its location to law enforcement.

Sacramento County sheriff's deputies started following the Tesla at around 2:40 p.m. in the area of Amstrong Avenue and Von Karman Street, they say, where it crashed into a minivan in the 8400 block of Kiefer Boulevard.

Two people inside the minivan were trapped but were breathing and unconscious.

The Tesla was on fire with the driver trapped inside.

This is a developing story.