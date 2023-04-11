2 arrested after investigation into catalytic converter thefts in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD – Two people have been arrested after an investigation into catalytic converter thefts in Fairfield.

Fairfield police say, back on the morning of April 6, officers tried to pull over a vehicle near Waterman Boulevard and Mecca Court. Officers had identified the vehicle as being possibly involved in some recent catalytic converter thefts.

Officers say two people who were in the vehicle got out and ran. One, the passenger, was taken into custody immediately, but the driver escaped.

A perimeter was put up and – with the help of drones, K9 teams, and a CHP air unit – officers eventually found the suspect hiding near an outbuilding of a home along Lomita Court. K9 Cort from the Fairfield Police Department took the suspect into custody.

Police have identified the driver as 32-year-old Fairfield resident Francisco Pinodelgado and the passenger as 34-year-old San Pablo resident Edgar Gonzalezcastro.

The car the pair were in was also found to have been reported stolen out of San Rafael.

As seen in photos posted to Fairfield police's Facebook page, tools commonly used in catalytic converter thefts were found in the car.