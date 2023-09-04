Two people arrested on drug dealing and weapons charges in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE - Two people were arrested on various drug- and gun-related charges over the weekend in Elk Grove.

According to the Elk Grove Police Department, on Friday around 3 a.m., an officer stopped a car for undisclosed code violations. When the officer spoke to the people -- the driver and a single passenger -- inside, the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. And for good reason.

Officers searched the vehicle, and inside, found more than two pounds of marijuana, a large number of prescription pills, a concealed rifle and ammunition, and other items related to narcotic sales.

The driver and passenger were arrested on numerous firearm and narcotic sales/transportation charges and booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail where they remain in custody.

Police say the driver also didn't even have a license.