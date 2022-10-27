Two people arrested in connection with Placer County burglary

PLACER COUNTY - Two people were arrested following a residential burglary in Placer County earlier this month.

On October 13 around 5 p.m., some Placer County residents came home and heard the sound of people inside. They yelled to the people to get out and then called 911, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived at the home on Sierra College Boulevard and went inside. They say they found Caitlin Cokosky, 32, of Carmichael in the master bedroom. She allegedly had counterfeit $100 bills, bags containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a methamphetamine pipe, and four fake cashier's checks made out to Cokosky which totaled over $12,000.

She was arrested on suspicion of making fictitious checks, first-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia, and identity theft.

Around the same time, an off-duty sheriff's detective saw a suspicious man in a field near the home and stopped him. He was identified as 49-year-old Brent Stander of Citrus Heights. was arrested on the charge of first-degree burglary.