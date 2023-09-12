Two pedestrians hit and killed Monday in Stanislaus County

OAKDALE - A woman was hit and killed while walking in Oakdale Monday night.

According to the CHP, on Monday, just after 9 p.m., authorities learned of a vehicle versus a pedestrian crash on Hwy. 108 east of Odessa Way in Oakdale. Emergency personnel arrived on the scene and located a female laying in the two-way left turn lane between the eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 108 east of Odessa Way. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Cadillac was stopped in the #1 lane, eastbound Hwy. 108 east of Odessa Way. CHP investigators say the pedestrian was crossing the street from the south roadway edge towards the north roadway edge on Hwy. 108 east of Odessa Way, when she was struck by the Cadillac that was traveling in the eastbound #1 lane of Hwy. 108.

The traffic crash is still under investigation, the CHP says. It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash. The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.

The city of Oakdale is about 75 miles southeast of Sacramento in Stanislaus County.

Also on Monday night, just before 8 p.m., a 20-year-old male pedestrian was hit and killed on Patterson Road near Kaufman Road in Stanislaus County.

The pedestrian was walking within the roadway, westbound on Patterson Road, west of Kaufman Road, and was struck by the right front of the Ford, the CHP says. The pedestrian died at the scene.

This traffic crash is still under investigation. It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in this crash.The identity of the pedestrian hasn't been released.