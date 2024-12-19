Two men being called heroes after rescuing woman from El Dorado Hills house fire

EL DORADO HILLS – Two men are being credited for saving the life of an elderly woman trapped inside a burning home in El Dorado Hills Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at a home on Broome Place, sending thick smoke billowing into the sky and prompting an urgent response. Several fire engines responded, but it was the quick actions of the two men that made all the difference.

Captain Adam Tiffany of the El Dorado Hills Fire Department was alerted to the fire by a neighbor. As he stepped outside, he immediately saw smoke pouring from the attic and flames moving up the side of the home.

"I poked around to the delta side of the house and saw flames coming out of the window," Tiffany said.

Without hesitation, Tiffany grabbed his A-frame ladder and rushed toward the house. At the same time, Jesse Sanchez, the woman's daughter's boyfriend, climbed onto the roof to reach the second-story window.

"Even looking in and reaching in, you didn't know what the hell was going on in there," Sanchez said. "But luckily, I was able to hear her and feel for her hand. That was the saving grace."

Together, Tiffany and Sanchez helped the woman down the ladder to safety before the flames moved in.

"If we weren't there, I don't know how much longer she would have lasted with those heavy smoke conditions," Tiffany said.

The two were also able to save the family's dog and cat. However, the home was significantly damaged, leaving the family facing a long road to recovery. Still, the family says they are grateful everyone made it out alive.