Two injured in crash involving ambulance
SACRAMENTO -- Two people were taken to the hospital Friday night following a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance.
It happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 4200 block of Auburn Boulevard, near Interstate 80 in Sacramento.
The ambulance was reportedly transporting a patient to an area hospital when it collided with a vehicle. Sacramento Police say at least two people were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries following the crash.
The exact circumstances of the collision remain under investigation, according to police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.