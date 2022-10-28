Two incidents of men in vehicles approaching girls at El Dorado County bus stops reported in one day

EL DORADO HILLS – Authorities in El Dorado County are investigating two reports in one day of suspicious men who approached girls at bus stops.

One of the incidents happened in the Blackstone subdivision of El Dorado Hills. A girl reported to the sheriff's office that she was at the bus stop in the area when an older man with olive-colored skin pulled up in a white SUV. The man asked if she wanted a ride but he soon left.

On 10-27-2022, EDSO received two reports of suspicious activity, one in El Dorado Hills and one in Cameron Park. In El... Posted by El Dorado County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 28, 2022

The other incident happened in Cameron Park near Green Valley Road and La Crescenta Drive. Another girl reported that an older man with white hair pulled up in a white van while she was near a bus stop and told her to get into his vehicle. She instead ran away.

It's unclear if both incidents are related, but the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says they've issued a Be On the Lookout alert for similar vehicles and suspicious activity.

Anyone with information related to the cases, or who has another incident to report, is urged to call detectives at (530) 621-6600.