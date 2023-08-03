Two calves, horse found shot to death with crossbow in Sutter County

YUBA CITY - Authorities in Sutter County are searching for the killer or killer of livestock.

According to a statement Thursday by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, on May 24 at around 12:24 p.m., sheriff's deputies were sent to the area of Lincoln Road and Clements Road in Yuba City where they were told that a calf had been illegally shot with a bolt (short arrow for crossbows) and died. When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned a second calf had also been shot. Both of the bolts were recovered as evidence, the sheriff's office says.

Then, on July 25, at around 1:30 pm, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office received the call of a dead horse in the area of South Butte Road in Sutter. Deputies and Animal Control responded to the scene and contacted the owner of the property where the horse was found. The horse showed signs of being shot in the head by what they say was a crossbow bolt, which immediately killed the horse, the sheriff's office says. No bolt was found and investigators believe it was removed by the killer before they left.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office urges anyone with information about these incidents or others to call to sheriff's Detective Evans at (530) 822-2310.