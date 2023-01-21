Two arrested on multiple firearm and drug charges in Yuba City

SACRAMENTO - Two men were arrested in Yuba City on multiple firearm and drug charges after a traffic stop was conducted.

The traffic stop was initiated after the vehicle ran a stop sign in the Second Street and Garden Highway area, according to the Yuba City Police Department. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 18-year-old Bryan Reyes while the passenger was identified as 19-year-old Miguel Fernandez.

The officers conducting the stop found three firearms, including one that was confirmed to be stolen out of Texas. The other weapons had their serial numbers removed.

Along with the illegal firearms, a variety of drugs including hashish oil, Xanax, a substance suspected to be fentanyl, and other drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

Officers also conducted a probation search at the home of Reyes where they discovered an AK-style firearm magazine as well as ammunition.

Reyes and Fernandez were arrested and booked into the Sutter County Jail on a variety of drug and firearm charges.