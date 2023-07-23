Watch CBS News
Local News

Two-alarm fire damages home in Elk Grove

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ELK GROVE - A home in a residential area of Elk Grove caught fire on Saturday.

According to Consumnes Fire, their units were dispatched to the fire just after 4:30 p.m., and due to high temperatures and the risk of damage to nearby homes, a second alarm was called at around 4:44 p.m.

The fire is now under control. No further information about the blaze has been released.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on July 22, 2023 / 8:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.