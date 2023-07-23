Two-alarm fire damages home in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE - A home in a residential area of Elk Grove caught fire on Saturday.
According to Consumnes Fire, their units were dispatched to the fire just after 4:30 p.m., and due to high temperatures and the risk of damage to nearby homes, a second alarm was called at around 4:44 p.m.
The fire is now under control. No further information about the blaze has been released.
