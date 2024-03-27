Mark your calendars as Twenty One Pilots heads to Sacramento

Make a date with GRAMMY® award-winning duo Twenty One Pilots as they stop by Sacramento on August 25 during their global The Clancy World Tour.

Celebrating their forthcoming album, Clancy, this tour is set to be their biggest headline tour yet. It will begin in Denver and make its way through North America, New Zealand, Australia, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

The duo boasts of songs that landed them in the same elite group of acts such as U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Foo Fighters.

They will be performing at the Golden 1 Center on August 25, 2024.

Tickets are available for presale from April 2, and general ticket sale begins on April 5. Click here for tickets and information.