Watch CBS News
Local News

Turlock woman, 38, among 3 killed in head-on crash near Merced

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 8/8/22
CBS13 News AM News Update - 8/8/22 03:41

MERCED COUNTY – A woman from Turlock was among the three people killed in a central California crash early Sunday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, just before 6 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash near Santa Fe Drive and Franklin Road outside of the city of Merced.

Investigators say two people were in one of the vehicles, a 34-year-old Merced man and woman, while the Turlock woman was the only one in her vehicle. It appears that the Merced resident drove into oncoming traffic, but it's unclear why he did.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says, while the passenger who was with the Merced man also died.

The name of the Turlock woman killed has not been released, but she was said to be 38 years old. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 8:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.