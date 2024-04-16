1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Wayside Market in Turlock

TURLOCK — One person died and another was hospitalized in a double shooting in Turlock, police said Tuesday night.

It happened just before 7 p.m. along the 700 block of Wayside Drive right outside the Wayside Market. The deceased was declared dead at the scene. The extent of the other person's injuries was not yet known.

The Turlock Police Department said they believe one suspect is at large. No description was available.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

Wayside Drive is expected to be closed between Kenwood and North Olive Avenue for some time.