Turlock Transit bus driver engaged in inappropriate conversations with student, police say

TURLOCK — Detectives arrested a man accused of inappropriately communicating with a young student with the intent of having sex, the Turlock Police Department said Wednesday.

Modesto resident Rene Ledezma, 52, works as a transit bus driver in Turlock. A school employee spotted Ledezma handing clothing and food to the minor near a school fence on Tuesday, police said.

Conversations with the student led officers to identify Ledezma and his place of work, Turlock Transit, which confirmed he was a contracted employee. Turlock detectives arrested Ledezma at the end of his work shift that day.

A search of Ledezma's phone revealed "inappropriate conversations" between him and the student, police said.

Ledezma was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center and faces charges of contacting a minor with intent for sex and attempted lewd or lascivious acts with a child.

Detectives said there is no evidence of other victims.

The Turlock Police Department said Storer Transit Systems, which manages Ledezma's employment, placed him on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation.