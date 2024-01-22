Turlock school placed on lockdown, people detained after reports of gunshots

TURLOCK - An elementary school in Turlock was placed on lockdown and several people were detained after gunshots were reportedly fired nearby.

At around 10:30 a.m. Monday, police were told that gunshots were fired in the area of Lander and Linwood avenues. Nearby, Cunningham Elementary School was placed on a precautionary lockdown as police investigated the incident.

Police say that some people were detained, however, they didn't say how many people were detained or provide specifics on the arrests.

Just after 11:30 a.m., police announced that the lockdown had been lifted.

No further details have been released.