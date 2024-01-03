Turlock school campus supervisor faces child porn charges

TURLOCK — A Turlock school campus supervisor was arrested after investigators discovered he was in possession of child pornography, police said Wednesday.

John Snoke, 42, is accused of uploading the illicit images to an online app. The Turlock Police Department said detectives investigating an online tip determined Snoke was the person who uploaded the images.

Snoke was arrested following an interview at the department and faces a count of possession of child pornography and distributing obscene matter depicting a minor.

Turlock police said officers contacted Snoke while serving a search warrant at his home. Additional electronic devices were recovered during the search and are being examined for further evidence.

Snoke was employed at a Turlock Unified school, however, police say, at this time, that they don't believe any local students were targeted victims.