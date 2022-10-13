Turlock Police searching for driver of Acura involved in a deadly hit-and-run

TURLOCK — The Turlock Police Department is searching for a person who killed a man on a busy city street corner.

The suspect was driving a white Acura, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

"There's Walmart here, Food Max right here, it's right off the freeway, so it's going to be busy," says Turlock neighbor Anna Maria Cordero.

Turlock neighbor Anna Maria Cordero doesn't trust the nearby intersection and always uses caution driving in the area.

"It's not sensored; it's just timed, which is hard when it's coming from different directions. It takes a long time you get irritated and just takes off on a red light," Says Cordero.

Police have identified the license plate of the white Acura suspected of killing the victim and are hoping the community may know where the driver is.

"If people jog their memories try to remember license plates, then it will happen," says Turlock resident Jennifer Duggan, who frequents the nearby Walmart and is concerned the area isn't friendly for pedestrians.

"I know bicyclists are at risk, and people are at risk," says Duggan.

According to the City of Turlock, the most recent data from 2019 shows police initiated more than 4,000 traffic stops and responded to 977 dangerous drivers.

Duggan suggested better traffic signals and improved lighting could make the area safer for everyone.

"If they need to improve it, they should improve it, so nobody gets hurt," says Duggan.

Turlock Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.