House fire in Turlock on New Year's Eve displaces 6 people

Several people in Stanislaus County were displaced after a late night fire broke out at a home on New Year's Eve.

According to the Turlock Fire Department, all units responded to a home on the 1100 block of Colorado Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The crews that arrived first reported smoke coming from the second story of the home.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control within 10 minutes, the department said on social media Wednesday.

Six people were displaced, firefighters said. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters said the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Stanislaus County Fire Investigation Unit by calling 209-525-5537.