Turlock nursing home closure leaves residents desperate for place to live

TURLOCK — A Turlock nursing home that has a 145-bed capacity announced that it is shutting down due to operations costs that are just no longer financially sustainable.

Brandel Manor and Cypress Assisted Living will be no more. Its 85 remaining residents will have to figure out a different place to live.

"I don't know where I'm going yet. I'd like to stay in this area, but I don't know if that's going to be available because there's only so many beds," 8-year resident Glenda Takhar said.

It's a tough situation for Turlock seniors as facilities nearby are filling up fast and many people are on waiting lists.

"I was put on a one-year-long waiting list and that's what I'm being told down the line – waiting lists. There's nothing I can do," said Gaylene Cornell, the daughter of a resident.

Cornell told CBS13 that she's been constantly making phone calls trying to find a bed for her mother.

"I've been told Sacramento County, Bay Area, and because of my own health problems, I'm not going to be able to ever see my mom again if they send her that far away," Cornell said.

According to the Modesto Bee, the closure will cut 30% of the nursing home beds in Turlock.

"You know, you get attached to people. Everybody. The staff and residents. Everybody," Takhar said.

Takhar has called Brandel Manor home for nearly a decade, and she's worried about getting pushed out of Turlock. She said she has no family.

"I wouldn't know anybody. I would be totally lost. It would definitely put me in depression," she said.

The facility's parent company, Covenant Living Communities and Services, said in a statement to CBS13 that "it is no longer financially sustainable to remain in operations. We reviewed all aspects of these stand-alone facilities including but not limited to the age of the building, operating costs, and workforce challenges."

"I'll have to bring her home and hire 24-hour nursing care," Cornell said of her mother, "and then where am I? I'm not going to be able to afford the mortgage payment once the money runs out."

According to state law, the facility must provide a 60-day written notice delivered to residents or representatives. The notice came on January 15, but Brandel Manor and Cypress Assisted Living said it will continue providing care until everyone has a place to go.