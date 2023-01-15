Turlock man fatally shot after fight outside bar where he worked

TURLOCK - A man was shot and killed after attempting to break up a fight outside of a bar in Turlock early Sunday morning.

According to the Turlock Police Department, around 1:38 a.m. Sunday, police were alerted to a shooting near establishments The Udder Place and Grand Cru -- off Broadway and East Main Street in downtown Turlock.

Officers responded to the scene and found the victim, 31-year-old Robert Morgan of Turlock, laying on the ground, injured by multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he died just after 2 a.m.

At the time of the shooting, Morgan was working in a security capacity at Grand Cru, a bar, but had a day off and was there as a patron. While inside the bar, Grand Cru's security was involved in an altercation with several male patrons, police say. Security was able to move those involved outside, but the fight continued, and Morgan stepped in to help.

While Morgan was in a physical altercation with another man near the rear of The Udder Place, someone in a dark-colored sedan stopped, got out, and shot Morgan. They then got back in the car and drove away.

Police say this incident is not connected to another shooting that happened over the weekend.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Turlock Police Department's Detective Raul Garcia at (209) 664-7314. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department's Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

The Turlock Police Department is an active participant in the Crime Stoppers Program. Callers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.