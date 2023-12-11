Watch CBS News
Local News

Turlock man, 42, dies after crashing into tree in Modesto

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

MODESTO – A driver has died after crashing into a tree in northwest Modesto early Monday morning.

Modesto police said officers responded to the scene near Sisk Road and Standiford Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.

Officers found that a pickup truck crashed into a tree – trapping the driver inside.

Medics soon pronounced the man dead at the scene, officers said. The name of the man hasn't been released, but police said he was a 42-year-old Turlock resident.

Exactly what led up to the crash, including whether drugs or alcohol were factors, is still under investigation. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on December 11, 2023 / 9:19 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.