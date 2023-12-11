Turlock man, 42, dies after crashing into tree in Modesto
MODESTO – A driver has died after crashing into a tree in northwest Modesto early Monday morning.
Modesto police said officers responded to the scene near Sisk Road and Standiford Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.
Officers found that a pickup truck crashed into a tree – trapping the driver inside.
Medics soon pronounced the man dead at the scene, officers said. The name of the man hasn't been released, but police said he was a 42-year-old Turlock resident.
Exactly what led up to the crash, including whether drugs or alcohol were factors, is still under investigation.
