Turlock bicyclist, 33, killed by hit-and-run suspect driving Hummer

TURLOCK – Detectives are looking for the driver of a Hummer allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Turlock on Monday.

Turlock police said officers responded to a collision scene along the 3100 block of West Christoffersen Parkway and found an unresponsive man. Officers noted that the man had suffered severe head trauma.

Medics rushed the man to the hospital, but police said he soon died.

Witnesses told officers they believe a 2003-2009 light-colored Hummer H2 struck the man, then took off. Investigators believe the vehicle will have noticeable damage to its front driver side.

No other details about the suspect vehicle or driver were available.

Police have identified the victim as 33-year-old Turlock resident Shane Hurst, who was riding his bicycle home when he was struck and killed.