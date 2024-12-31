Turlock bank robbery prompts bomb squad response

TURLOCK — A bank robbery in the city of Turlock prompted a response from a bomb squad, authorities said Tuesday.

The Turlock Police Department said an individual with a suitcase and backpack entered a US Bank on East Olive Avenue and demanded money.

Investigators said the individual told an employee there was an explosive device inside the suitcase. The individual was then able to leave with an undisclosed amount of money while leaving the suitcase behind.

Due to the nature of the threat, a Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called in to investigate the suitcase and suspected device.

This is a developing story.