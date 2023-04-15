Turlock bank robbed on Friday

TURLOCK - A bank was robbed in Turlock on Friday, police say.

At around 2:30 p.m. Friday, police received word of a robbery at the Westamerica Bank, which is on the 3000 block of Geer Road, according to the Turlock Police Department.

When they arrived, officers found that the suspect had already fled the scene -- having used a black Ford Mustang as his getaway car, witnesses say.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the bank, and the suspect was said to have mentioned a gun but did not display it. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male adult between 25 to 30 years old, standing between 5'10'' to 5'11''.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Turlock PD immediately.