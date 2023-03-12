Tornado that touched down in Tuolumne County was half a mile wide

SONORA — Weather officials confirmed the tornado that touched down in Tuolumne County on Saturday was just more than half a mile wide.

The county was pummeled by severe weather for most of the day, including everything from the tornado and rain to hail, thunderstorms and flooding.

The tornado touched down shortly before 3 p.m. along Old Melones Road along the south end of New Melones Lake and west of Sonora and Jamestown. Photos from a viewer in the Chinese Camp area show the funnel cloud that developed further into a tornado.

Salena Moyle

According to the National Weather Service Sacramento, the tornado had a max width of 1,000 yards (.568 miles) and a path length of .8 miles with winds peaking at 90 miles per hour.

No injuries were reported. Though, the tornado did damage several trees and snapped at least two power poles in half, the NWS said.

This came as severe thunderstorms moved east through the region. The area was under tornado, severe thunderstorm, and flash flood warnings all at once.

The city of Sonora was one area that had extensive reports of roadway flooding over the course of the afternoon and evening. Going into Sunday, sandbag locations were set up around the region. Those can bee seen below.

Columbia – Airport parking lot @ 10723 Airport Road

Tuolumne – Filled bags available at Tuolumne City Fire Station on Main Street and Tuolumne – Sand available 18870 Birch Street or at Parkview Lane and Chestnut Avemue

Jamestown – On the corner of 7th Avenue and 8th Street

Big Oak Flat / Groveland area – 11242 Wards Ferry Road