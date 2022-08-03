Watch CBS News
Wildfires

Tuolumne County Spring Fire leads to road closures

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Spring Fire in Tuolumne County has been contained at 35 acres
Spring Fire in Tuolumne County has been contained at 35 acres 00:16

TUOLUMNE COUNTY -- A vegetation fire in Tuolumne County has caused several road closures but Is contained at 35 acres.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office, the fire is happening on Red Hills Road and La Grange Road.

No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been damaged or are threatened.

Emergency crews are on the scene, and police ask that travelers avoid the area.

Road Closures:

  • J-59 and Highway 108
  • J-59 and Red Hills Road
  • Green Springs Road at Highway 108

Evacuations:

One evacuated residence was reported to have been burned. There are no other evacuation warnings or orders in place.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 4:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.