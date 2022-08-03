Tuolumne County Spring Fire leads to road closures

Spring Fire in Tuolumne County has been contained at 35 acres

Spring Fire in Tuolumne County has been contained at 35 acres

Spring Fire in Tuolumne County has been contained at 35 acres

TUOLUMNE COUNTY -- A vegetation fire in Tuolumne County has caused several road closures but Is contained at 35 acres.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office, the fire is happening on Red Hills Road and La Grange Road.

No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been damaged or are threatened.

Emergency crews are on the scene, and police ask that travelers avoid the area.

Road Closures:

J-59 and Highway 108

J-59 and Red Hills Road

Green Springs Road at Highway 108



Evacuations:

One evacuated residence was reported to have been burned. There are no other evacuation warnings or orders in place.