Watch CBS News
Local News

Tuolumne County man dies after his trucks rolls over him at stop sign

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

MOCCASIN - A man died after his truck ran him over when he began to exit the truck at a stop sign in rural Tuolumne County Thursday morning, the CHP says. 

Around 8:40 a.m., officers said the 68-year-old Groveland man stopped the 2023 Ford F150 Lightning at a stop sign at Old Priest Grade and Highway 120 near Moccasin. 

The man partially exited the vehicle while it was still in drive and the truck began to roll forward. This is when the CHP said he was run over by the truck, which continued forward and left the road. 

The man died at the scene. He has not been identified. 

The truck continued and crashed into several fences until it came to a rest in an open field. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on April 25, 2024 / 1:12 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.