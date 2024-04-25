Tuolumne County man dies after his trucks rolls over him at stop sign

MOCCASIN - A man died after his truck ran him over when he began to exit the truck at a stop sign in rural Tuolumne County Thursday morning, the CHP says.

Around 8:40 a.m., officers said the 68-year-old Groveland man stopped the 2023 Ford F150 Lightning at a stop sign at Old Priest Grade and Highway 120 near Moccasin.

The man partially exited the vehicle while it was still in drive and the truck began to roll forward. This is when the CHP said he was run over by the truck, which continued forward and left the road.

The man died at the scene. He has not been identified.

The truck continued and crashed into several fences until it came to a rest in an open field.

The crash remains under investigation.