2 arrested, 1 at large in Tuolumne County landlord's death

COLUMBIA - Two people have been arrested on murder charges and another person is being sought in the death of a Tuolumne County man.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office, the body of 63-year-old Ben Lindsey was found on the ground at his Columbia home on March 15. The coroner's office later revealed Lindsey died of blunt-force trauma. Witnesses said Lindsey's Jeep had been missing for a few days.

Suspecting his death was a homicide, sheriff's detectives processed the scene and pursued available leads. During the course of their investigation, they learned that Lindsey's neighbor and tenant, 63-year-old Jon Starkweather, had recently had his daughter, 28-year-old Sabrina Starkweather, and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Kasual McGuire-Meder, stay with him.

Suspecting McGuire-Meder and Jon Starkewather were behind Linsey's death, on March 17, detectives found McGuire-Meder at the Washoe County Jail where he was being held on unrelated charges. He was subsequently booked on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, robbery, and taking a vehicle without the owner's consent.

Jon Starkweather was arrested the same day near his residence in Columbia. He was taken to the Dambacher Detention Center in Sonora and booked on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, and robbery.

Sabrina Starkweather has an active warrant for murder and violation of probation.

This investigation is still ongoing. The sheriff's office's investigation division asks that anyone with information related to this case or information on Sabrina Starkweather's whereabouts, contact them at 209-533-5815.

Columbia is located approximately 92 miles southeast of Sacramento in Gold Country.