Emergency shelter opens as thousands lose power in Tuolumne County foothills

TUOLUMNE COUNTY - An emergency shelter opened Friday night in Tuolumne County as thousands remain without power during a cold spring storm.

According to the PG&E outage map, 2,203 customers are without power due to 88 outages. More than 1,700 of those customers are in unincorporated Tuolumne County and more than 400 are in Sonora.

Some of those outages started as early as 2 a.m. Thursday and are still going on as of 7 p.m.

PG&E's website says the preliminary cause of the outages was equipment issues or the weather. CBS13 has reached out to PG&E and is working to learn more about the outages.

It's unknown when power will be restored.

The Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services and Red Cross opened shelters for those experiencing the outages.

Here's where you can find a shelter:

Tuolumne County Enrichment Center, 101 Hospital Road, Sonora Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Tuolumne County Library 480 Greenley Road, Sonora Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuolumne Branch Library 18636 Main Street, Tuolumne 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Twain Harte Library 18701 Tiffeni Drive #F1, Twain Harte 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Groveland Library 18990 Highway 120, Groveland. Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.