Tuolumne County deputy involved in shooting with suspect after traffic stop

TUOLUMNE COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a deputy was involved in a shooting late Tuesday night in the community of Groveland.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says, just after 11 p.m., the deputy pulled over a vehicle with an unreadable license plate near Merrell and Harper roads. Two men were in the vehicle, the deputy says.

At some point during the investigation, one of the men got out of the car and ran. The deputy then started running after the suspect.

It was at this point that the sheriff's office says the suspect pulled out a gun. That's when the deputy-involved shooting took place, but investigators have not clarified whether it was the deputy or suspect who opened fire.

No details about any injuries to the deputy or suspect have been released at this point.

Investigators have remained at the scene through the early morning hours.