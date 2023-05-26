Woman wanted in connection with Tuolumne County man's death arrested

COLUMBIA -- Authorities have arrested a woman in connection with the March homicide of a Tuolumne County man.

On Thursday afternoon, Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office detectives along with Stockton police officers took 28-year-old Sabrina Starkweather into custody in the Stockton area after having received a tip from a member of the public, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Sabrina Starkweather

On March 15, the body of 63-year-old Ben Lindsey was found on the ground at his Columbia. Detectives later determined that Lindsey was killed by his neighbor and tenant 63-year-old Jon Starkweather. Starkweather's daughter, Sabrina, and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Kasual McGuire-Meder were also staying with him and were also implicated in Lindsey's death.

Two days later, detectives found McGuire-Meder at the Washoe County Jail where he was being held on unrelated charges. He was subsequently booked on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, robbery, and taking a vehicle without the owner's consent.

Jon Starkweather was arrested the same day near his residence in Columbia. He was taken to the Dambacher Detention Center in Sonora and booked on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, and robbery.

Columbia is located approximately 92 miles southeast of Sacramento in Gold Country.