Tuolumne County authorities release photo of suspect wanted in connection with violent carjacking

TUOLUMNE COUNTY - Authorities in Tuolumne County are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking and robbery that happened late last year.

On the evening of December 22, 2002, a man was assaulted and then dumped on the side of the road near Natural Bridges in Calaveras County. Deputies say they spoke to a man who told them he was in the Jamestown area with a female when he was approached by two male suspects -- one armed with a gun. The victim said the men assaulted him, robbed him, forced him into his own vehicle, and drove him to Calaveras County where they left him along the side of the road, according to a Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office statement.

Alyssa Hoyopatubbi

Deputies recovered the victim's stolen vehicle in the area of Preston Lane in Jamestown the next day.

In late March of this year, 39-year-old Aaron Hagerman turned himself in to the Dambacher Detention Canter on an unrelated warrant. Detectives spoke to Hagerman, arrested him, and booked him at the center on charges of felony conspiracy to commit a crime, kidnapping, robbery, carjacking, criminal threats, and burglary in connection to the December incident.

Two additional suspects, 25-year-old Alyssa Hoyopatubbi and 33-year-old Jeffrey Moore, have active warrants for their alleged involvement. They're facing charges of robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, vehicle theft, criminal threats, and kidnapping during the commission of a carjacking.

On Friday, authorities released a photo of Hoypatubbi in hopes that the public may recognize her.

This is still an active investigation.