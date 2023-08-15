Watch CBS News
Local News

Nearly 3K PG&E customers without power in Stockton area

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

MORADA — Nearly 3,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the Stockton area were without power amid sweltering heat Tuesday afternoon.

The impacted customers — 2,945 — were in north Stockton and in the Morada community.

PG&E said the outage appears to be caused by equipment malfunction due to heat stress.

There is no estimated time for restoration, but PG&E said it shouldn't be long before the power is back on.

Stockton, along with several other communities in the valley, was experiencing triple-digit heat Tuesday as Northern California was hit by another major heat wave.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 3:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.