Nearly 3K PG&E customers without power in Stockton area

MORADA — Nearly 3,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the Stockton area were without power amid sweltering heat Tuesday afternoon.

The impacted customers — 2,945 — were in north Stockton and in the Morada community.

PG&E said the outage appears to be caused by equipment malfunction due to heat stress.

There is no estimated time for restoration, but PG&E said it shouldn't be long before the power is back on.

Stockton, along with several other communities in the valley, was experiencing triple-digit heat Tuesday as Northern California was hit by another major heat wave.