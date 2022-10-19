Hiram Johnson High student diagnosed with active tuberculosis

SACRAMENTO - A student at a local high school with active tuberculosis has been isolated at home and is under care, authorities say.

The county issued a statement Wednesday notifying the public that the female Hiram Johnson High student no longer poses a risk to students or staff at the school.

Letters were sent to students of the girl who may have been exposed, Sacramento County spokesperson Samantha Mott wrote in a statement. The county's public health department, along with the school, has arranged for screening tests to detect tuberculosis (TB).

"Public Health is working closely with school officials to proactively investigate and screen any potential exposures," said Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye. "The risk of contraction for students and staff is low."

TB is spread through close and prolonged exposure to an infected person. The majority of those infected with TB do not progress to having active tuberculosis disease and are therefore unable to transmit it to others.

The disease can be treated with antibiotics.