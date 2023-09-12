Video shows TSA agents allegedly stealing from MIA passengers Video shows TSA agents allegedly stealing from MIA passengers 02:20

MIAMI - Travelers are surprised to hear that two TSA agents are accused of stealing from passengers at MIA's E checkpoint. "We trust TSA got it and they wouldn't do anything, tamper with my stuff," said passenger Sola Jeged.

The state attorney's office released several video clips. In one we see agents concentrating on a specific bag, and then moments later, we watch as one of them puts his hand in his pocket.

According to the police report, the pair is accused of "…removing $600 from a passenger's wallet, while the passenger was in the screening process…"

"I think they have a lot of nerve because don't they realize they're on camera?" Passenger David Caban said. "These are places that are monitored so much. What are they thinking?" Caban wondered.

Josue Gonzalez and Labarrius Williams were arrested and charged in this case back in July. The police report said they would "…distract passengers as they were being screened to steal monies from their belongings…"

More surveillance video shows where we see a TSA agent appears to unzip a bag and pull something out. He then meets up with that same bag before going into xray — and again, putting his hands in his pocket.

"Before I reach the security area, I take off my watch, my ring, my wallet and put it inside my bag and I never lose sight of my bag," said Former Miami-Dade Police Major Ignacio Alvarez. He tells us to keep his belongings safe, he never places valuables out in the open on trays, instead puts them in his bag, watches it and takes inventory after going through security.

"After I clear security I go through my bag and get everything back out. I get my wallet, I get my watch, I get my phone, I get my cash and put it back in my pocket to make sure nothing is missing.

Clint Henderson from Travel News website The Points Guy gives more tips to keep your belongings safe:

1. Don't put valuables in checked bags

2. Don't use flashy luggage

3. Keep loose cash in pockets

4. Don't carry excess cash

5. Leave fancy jewelry at home

6. Use credit cards not cash

7. You can use your ATM overseas

8. Put air tags in checked luggage

In a statement, TSA said, "TSA has removed the officers from screening duties pending completion of the investigation and administrative actions." It continued, "The Transportation Security Administration holds its Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to the highest professional and ethical standards and has no tolerance for misconduct in the workplace," the statement read. "We actively and aggressively investigated these allegations of misconduct and presented our findings to the Miami Dade Police Department, and are working closely with them. Any employee who fails to meet our fundamental ethical standards is held accountable."

Gonzales's attorney Richard Cooper confirms that his client agreed to a deferred prosecution program, meaning if he completes the course, the case will be dismissed.

Williams' attorney will not comment on the status of his case, but the Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts shows a trial date is set for next month.

Charges were dropped against a third suspect, Elizabeth Fuster.