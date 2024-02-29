Trump adds new nickname to arsenal targeting California's governor: "New-scum"

SACRAMENTO -- Former President Donald Trump, renowned for catchy nicknames for his political adversaries, added another to his list during a speech on Thursday and this time directed at California's governor.

In his speech, Trump referred to Gov. Gavin Newsom as "New-scum," questioning the governor's response to securing the southern border. "New-scum" joins a long list of other names Trump has used over the years, such as "Little Marco" for Marco Rubio, a slur against Senator Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas," and "Sleepy" Joe Biden.

CBS13's political analyst Gary Dietrich said that while these nicknames may come off as mean-spirited, they inadvertently boost Newsom's standing as a formidable figure.

"For Gavin Newsom, who fancies himself as a future aspirant of the White House, this can do nothing but raise his stock and trade within the Democratic Party," Dietrich said.

Dietrich suggested there may be a method to the madness, emphasizing that Trump's use of nicknames eliminates nuance, delivering sentiments toward opponents in an easily digestible form for his supporters.

Political sociologist Dr. Mindy Romero points out that other candidates have attempted similar tactics but failed to achieve the same success.

"It's a winning combination for him and a losing combination for his opponents that just won't go there or are just not as good," Dr. Romero said.