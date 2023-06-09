Watch CBS News
Local News

Truck carrying U-Haul vans overturns in Rancho Cordova

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

RANCHO CORDOVA – A crash involving a heavy-duty pickup truck hauling a bunch of U-Haul vans crashed and made a big mess at a major Rancho Cordova intersection on Thursday.

img-7075.jpg
Scene of the crash. Metro Fire of Sacramento

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. near Sunrise and Folsom boulevards.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the three vans that the pickup truck was towing ended up on their sides.

No injuries were reported.

First responders were able to route traffic around the crash. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 8:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.