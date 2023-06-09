Truck carrying U-Haul vans overturns in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA – A crash involving a heavy-duty pickup truck hauling a bunch of U-Haul vans crashed and made a big mess at a major Rancho Cordova intersection on Thursday.

Scene of the crash. Metro Fire of Sacramento

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. near Sunrise and Folsom boulevards.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the three vans that the pickup truck was towing ended up on their sides.

No injuries were reported.

First responders were able to route traffic around the crash.