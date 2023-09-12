Watch CBS News
Truck blows tire, comes dangerously close to hitting CHP officer on the side of the road

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

LINDA – An overturned truck came dangerously close to hitting a California Highway Patrol officer on the side of a highway in Linda.

CHP says, last Friday, the officer had pulled over along Highway 70 in Yuba County to help a motorist stopped on the shoulder. At the same time, a water truck was approaching.

The truck then blew a steering tire – causing the driver to lose control and overturn.

Watching his rearview mirror, the officer saw what was happening and braced for impact. However, the truck's momentum took it about eight away from the patrol car and into a fence instead.

chp linda crash
How close the truck got to hitting the CHP vehicle. CHP Yuba-Sutter

No injuries were reported, including to the driver of the truck that crashed. 

First published on September 11, 2023 / 8:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

