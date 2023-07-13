Triple-digit temperatures in NorCal this weekend could plunge us into peak fire season

EL DORADO COUNTY -- Several brush fires over the past few weeks are a sign that California's fire season is in full swing.

Thanks to a historically wet winter, it was a bit delayed.

Fuel moisture in higher elevations is still fairly high for this time of year, but dense vegetation at lower elevations is drying out quickly.

The latest brush fire happened Wednesday afternoon in Shingle Springs. Thanks to a quick response by state and local agencies, it was contained to about 10 acres.

Cal Fire says there have not been any major wildfires this year. As a result, resources are abundant and crews are standing at the ready.

"Everybody is at home which allows us to attack these fires with everything we got as quickly and fast as we can," said Dusty Martin, an assistant chief for Cal Fire.

Martin said the fire season has been delayed about 30-40 days. Moisture in the soil has helped prevent large wildfires. But triple-digit temperatures in the valley this weekend could plunge us into peak fire season.