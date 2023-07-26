Trial underway for teen accused of stabbing fellow Turlock High student 22 times

TURLOCK — A trial is underway for the teen accused of bringing a knife to school and stabbing a fellow Turlock High student 22 times back in November 2021.

This week, the judge will decide whether the teen should be tried in juvenile or adult court as the incident happened when both the suspect and victim were 17 years old.

According to the Modesto Bee, the defense argues that there isn't enough evidence to prove the attack was premeditated and that the suspect suffered from a serious mental health disorder.

The victim survived the attack but claims he now suffers from anxiety and depression.

A lieutenant with the Turlock Police Department said in 2021 that the altercation started as "just a fistfight" that escalated to the suspect drawing a knife on the other student.