Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead after shooting in Manteca

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 8/5/22
CBS13 News AM News Update - 8/5/22 02:59

MANTECA – An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead in Manteca Friday morning.

The scene was along the 100 block of Trevino Avenue.

Manteca police say officers responded a little after 8 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male shooting victim who had suffered fatal injuries.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but detectives say it doesn't appear to be random.

No suspect information has been released at this point. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 5, 2022 / 1:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.