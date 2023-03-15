Trees are toppling over in Sacramento due to strong winds

SACRAMENTO -- Strong winds in the valley caused many trees to topple over, including one that crushed a parked car in North Sacramento.

Officials said the trees have been weakened by years of drought, and with already saturated soils, the gusty winds were able to knock them over easily.

The city of Sacramento is still recovering from a series of devastating storms that toppled 1,500 trees in January. According to officials, it will take several months to clear all those trees. This does not include all the trees that have fallen since then.