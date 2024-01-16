Trees along American River are on the chopping block for flood control

SACRAMENTO — A project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to mitigate flood risk along the American River is receiving pushback from a community group called American River Trees

"We have a rough count of 500 trees that are probably going to be eliminated," said William Avery, biologist and professor with American River Trees.

Community members are coming together to call on the Army Corps of Engineers to rethink their approach to flood control.

"Instead of obliterating it and filling it with rock trenches, we want a focused approach where they fix known erosion spots locally with small equipment and not all this junk with trucks coming through," Avery said.

The American River Levee Project will add 11 miles of protection for lower levees. The USACE said in a statement that "several levee sections along the American River were identified as being susceptible to significant erosion from the higher, longer releases from Folsom Dam. The proposed bank protection work will armor the riverbank to reduce and prevent erosion which, if left unaddressed, could result in levee failure."

But people who live along the levee aren't sure all this is necessary.

"If it comes, for sure we're going to have debris from the levee and vibrations on the cement pad," said Nancy Kniskern of American River Trees who owns a home along river.

American River Trees says a more targeted approach could save one of the only riparian forests left in the Sacramento Valley.

"We do live on a floodplain and we do need levee protection, and enforcement and the dams. But, we also want to protect these beautiful habitats," said Joshua Thomas, Ph.D. candidate at UC Davis. He is working on a dissertation on the history of flood control and development in the valley. He is also spearheading the grassroots efforts of American River Trees.

Another concern from community members is the construction of staging sites. American River Trees said people won't have full access to Larchmont Park for up to two years.

"The staging area is right next to an elementary school. We're very concerned about the health of children. Children are especially susceptible to diesel particulates and there will be a lot during the time bulldozers and trucks are operating in this area," Avery said.

"There are definitely spots where erosion is happening, but they can just do more targeted measures on those spots. They don't have to bulldoze everything and vet everything," Thomas said.

A virtual public forum took place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The USACE said they will take public comment into consideration through Feb. 5. Construction is expected to begin sometime in 2025.

To learn more about the project, go here.